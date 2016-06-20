(Repeats for additional subscribers)

BERLIN, June 20 German prosecutors launched a probe against former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and another senior executive who are suspected of possible market manipulation related to the carmaker's emissions scandal.

The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig said in a statement on Monday the new probe centered on "sufficient real signs" that Volkswagen's duty to disclose the possible financial damage of its manipulations may have arisen prior to Sept. 22, 2015 when the carmaker publicly admitted to its wrongdoings.

Current Volkswagen Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, the carmaker's finance chief at the time, is not being probed, the prosecutor's office further said, without disclosing the name of the second top executive under investigation.

