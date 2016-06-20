(Repeats for additional subscribers)
BERLIN, June 20 German prosecutors launched a
probe against former Volkswagen Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn and another senior executive who are suspected
of possible market manipulation related to the carmaker's
emissions scandal.
The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig said in a statement
on Monday the new probe centered on "sufficient real signs" that
Volkswagen's duty to disclose the possible financial damage of
its manipulations may have arisen prior to Sept. 22, 2015 when
the carmaker publicly admitted to its wrongdoings.
Current Volkswagen Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, the
carmaker's finance chief at the time, is not being probed, the
prosecutor's office further said, without disclosing the name of
the second top executive under investigation.
A Volkswagen spokesman said the company would study the
statement from the Braunschweig prosecutor before commenting
further.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)