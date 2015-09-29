UPDATE 2-Thousands told to evacuate Australian town as ex-cyclone brings flood fears
* Nearly 60,000 people without electricity (Recasts throughout with flood evacuation order)
BERLIN, Sept 29 Volkswagen is working on technical steps to refit diesel cars that contained illegal emission-control software, the German carmaker said on Tuesday, without providing details.
VW said it would inform customers "in the next few weeks and months" about planned measures to ensure that vehicles comply with emission standards. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Nearly 60,000 people without electricity (Recasts throughout with flood evacuation order)
* Sterling steadies after British PM formally files for Brexit