* Over 90 pct of VW fixes approved by KBA -CEO
* VW to publish scandal investigation details in Dec -CEO
* Clearing up scandal in full will take several months -CEO
* Audi says failed to disclose three AECDs in U.S.
(Adds Audi statement)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Nov 23 The steps needed to fix about 8.5
million Volkswagen cars in Europe fitted with
illegal emissions-control software are technically and
financially manageable, the German automaker's chief executive
said on Monday.
Analysts have said the costs of fines, lawsuits and vehicle
refits caused by VW's rigging of diesel emissions tests could
top 40 billion euros ($42 billion).
"The efforts (needed) to carry out the refits are
technically, mechanically and financially manageable," Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller said in a speech to managers at the
company's Wolfsburg base. "This is a good development."
Separately, Audi said late on Monday a "mid-level
double-digit million euro" amount will be needed to reprogramme
the auxiliary emission control software (AECD) in 3.0 litre
diesel engines deemed illicit by U.S. authorities.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said last Friday
that emissions issues in larger luxury cars and SUVs extended to
an additional 75,000 VW group vehicles, including Audi and
Porsche models.
VW's flagship luxury division said it failed to properly
disclose the use of three AECDs, adding one which is designed to
adjust the working temperature of catalytic converters is viewed
as a defeat device by U.S. authorities.
Audi also said the group's decision to take affected
vehicles off the market had been extended until further notice,
without being more specific.
VW has set aside 6.7 billion euros to help cover the costs
of the diesel recalls and another 2 billion for compensation
payments related to its manipulations of carbon dioxide emission
levels.
Europe's largest automaker has the approval of Germany's KBA
motoring watchdog for fixes for more than 90 percent of the
affected cars, including models with 1.6 litre and 2 litre
engines, Mueller said, adding technical solutions for 1.2 litre
vehicles will be presented by the end of the month.
The CEO warned clearing up the emissions scandal would still
take several months, though VW plans to publish intermediate
results of the investigation next month.
"Investigations are running at full speed," the CEO said.
"To avoid raising false expectations, we are talking about very
complex processes which in part date back a long time."
($1 = 0.9423 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)