FRANKFURT Nov 4 Volkswagen has
received regulatory approval for technical fixes on car models
with 1.6 litre diesel engines, it said on Friday, which means it
can now recall another 2.6 million cars affected by its diesel
emissions scandal in Europe.
Approval by German motor authority KBA is valid for
countries throughout Europe where 8.5 million cars of nearly 11
million vehicles worldwide are affected.
German motor authority KBA had already approved fixes for
around 5.6 million VW group models with 1.2-litre and 2.0-litre
engines, which required only a software update on pollution
control systems.
The 1.6-litre TDI engines of type EA 189 that were cleared
on Friday also require a mesh to be installed near the air
filter.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)