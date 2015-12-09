UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Dec 9 Volkswagen has announced new heads of development and procurement at its core autos brand as it aims to recover from the diesel emissions scandal.
Frank Welsch, top engineer at Czech carmaker Skoda, will become head of technical development at the VW brand, while Ralf Brandstaetter, a 22-year VW group veteran, will take charge of procurement at VW's biggest division by sales and revenue, VW said on Wednesday.
The changes take immediate effect, the carmaker added. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.