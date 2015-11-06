New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
HAMBURG, Germany Nov 6 Scandal-hit carmaker Volkswagen's design chief Walter Maria de Silva has quit, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a report in Auto Motor und Sport.
The source gave no reason for the resignation on Friday.
Volkswagen was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.