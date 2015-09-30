* Communications chief follows departed CEO Winterkorn

* Porsche official to take over group communications-sources

* VW declines to comment (Adds successor to Gruehsem, detail and background)

BERLIN, Sept 30 Volkswagen's communications chief may resign later on Wednesday, sources told Reuters, following departed Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn as Europe's largest automaker grapples with the fallout of cheating diesel emissions tests.

Stephan Gruehsem, head of group communications, external and investor relations at Wolfsburg-based VW who joined the carmaker in 1999, is expected to quit his post, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The 53-year-old former journalist became head of communications at VW's flagship brand Audi in 2002 when Winterkorn became CEO of the luxury carmaker. When Winterkorn was named CEO of VW in 2007, Gruehsem took over as group communications chief.

VW declined to comment.

Winterkorn resigned last Wednesday, taking responsibility for the German group's rigging of U.S. diesel emissions tests which has plunged the carmaker into its biggest business-related scandal in its 78-year history.

VW's supervisory board last Friday appointed Matthias Mueller, head of sports-car maker Porsche, as Winterkorn's successor. Mueller's communications chief Hans-Gerd Bode will replace Gruehsem as new head of VW group communications, two sources said.

Porsche production chief Oliver Blume will head the sports-car maker from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Paul Ingrassia, Jan Schwartz and Ilona Wissenbach.; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Noah Barkin and Mark Potter)