FRANKFURT, April 22 Volkswagen announced on Friday a 4.1 billion euros ($4.61 billion) operating loss for 2015 as Europe's largest automaker took a 16.2 billion euros hit to pay for its diesel emissions test-rigging scandal.

Volkswagen postponed its results announcement in February amid uncertainty about the financial impact of the scandal. On Thursday, VW had said it had reached an outline of a deal with U.S. regulators to address excess emissions in nearly 600,000 cars.

