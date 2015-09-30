BERLIN, Sept 30 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told a regional newspaper consortium that Volkswagen
would undergo significant structural changes after
the carmaker rigged its emissions tests.
"In the end, VW will not be the same company it once was. A
lot will change from a structural perspective," Schaeuble was
quoted as saying.
He denied that the VW crisis represented a danger to the
German economy or its attractiveness as a business location,
saying: "We will come out of this crisis stronger. We learn from
crises".
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin)