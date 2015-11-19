(Fixes typographical error in "compensation" in 2nd paragraph)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Nov 19 Two U.S. senators urged
Volkswagen AG on Thursday to agree to buy back
vehicles and offer compensation to drivers of all diesel
vehicles that government regulators have charged have "defeat
devices" to rig emissions standards.
U.S. Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Richard
Blumenthal of Connecticut, both Democrats, wrote to VW's U.S.
chief executive, Michael Horn, asking him to offer "more robust
compensation for drivers of all VW vehicles purchased in the
United States that contained defeat devices," the wrote.
"We specifically request that you immediately announce VW's
willingness to buy back these impacted vehicles," they wrote in
the letter, which was seen by Reuters.
Last week, VW said it was offering $500 cash gift cards,
$500 in dealer credit and three years of free roadside
assistance to the 482,000 owners of 2.0-liter 2009-2015 diesel
cars in which it has admitted it installed the defeat software.
VW said on Wednesday that 120,000 owners have signed up to
take part in the program, which could cost VW at least $120
million.
The senators called that goodwill compensation offer "a
pittance."
U.S. regulators also accused VW of installing different
illegal software in at least 10,000 Porsche Cayenne, VW Touraeg
and and larger Audi SUVs and cars. VW has denied the
allegations.
The senators also want VW to offer "fair market value"
buybacks for the diesel vehicles - and argue owners should get
the value of the vehicles before the revelations about the
diesel cheating in mid-September. VW faces many U.S. lawsuits
over the perceived reduction in market value of diesel vehicles.
VW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
