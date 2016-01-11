Jan 11 A federal judge in California overseeing more than 500 lawsuits filed against German automaker Volkswagen AG over its excess diesel emissions on Monday named a former FBI director to help settle the cases.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer named former FBI director Robert S. Mueller as "settlement master" in the VW lawsuits.

Mueller, a Washington lawyer, will "use his considerable experience and judgment to facilitate settlement discussions among the various parties in these complex matters," Breyer wrote on Monday.

VW potentially faces billions of dollars in claims.

