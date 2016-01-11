UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Correct to clarify that judge intends to name Mueller)
Jan 11 A federal judge in California overseeing more than 500 lawsuits filed against German automaker Volkswagen AG over its excess diesel emissions on Monday said he planned to name a former FBI director to help settle the cases.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said he planned to name former FBI director Robert S. Mueller as "settlement master" in the VW lawsuits.
Mueller, a Washington lawyer, will "use his considerable experience and judgment to facilitate settlement discussions among the various parties in these complex matters," Breyer wrote on Monday.
VW potentially faces billions of dollars in claims.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)
SINGAPORE, April 11 Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as the political tinderbox in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula added to uncertainty over the looming French vote, pushing nervous investors into safer assets such as the yen and Treasuries.