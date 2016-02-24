FRANKFURT Feb 24 Volkswagen is not doing enough to investigate how Europe's largest carmaker became embroiled in an emissions cheating scandal, shareholder Union Asset Management said on Wednesday.

"Are we content with the crisis management at VW? No, not at all," Chief Investment Officer and executive board member Jens Wilhelm said.

There is a lack of transparency, and the manner in which the company appears to be investigating the emissions scandal is anything but optimal, Wilhelm said.

Reuters data showed Union held a 0.18 percent stake in VW, worth about $41.58 million, at the end of September last year.

VW has admitted installing illegal diesel emissions software to conceal that U.S. diesel vehicles, of which 580,000 have been sold since 2009, emit up to 40 times legally allowable emissions.

The carmaker faces a U.S. ban on selling 2016 diesel models and is holding talks with California, which issued a separate ban, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to win approval for a repair plan for the vehicles.

The U.S. Justice Department and German prosecutors are also investigating the carmaker, which has said up to 11 million vehicles worldwide were equipped with the software. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton)