* I.M. Skaugen seeks about $50 mln from VW marine unit MAN
* Skaugen says MAN sold engines that underestimated fuel use
* MAN says scandal pre-dates VW takeover in 2011
* MAN also has counter-claims against Skaugen
OSLO, Oct 21 Norwegian shipowner I.M. Skaugen
has disclosed it is seeking $50 million in compensation from a
marine unit of Volkswagen for rigging performance
tests of ship engines produced over a decade ago.
I.M. Skaugen alleges that the specifications of the six
engines it bought from MAN were misleading and it is seeking
compensation for higher fuel use than specified over the
expected 30-year lifetimes of the engines.
VW now owns 75 percent of MAN Diesel and Turbo SE, although
it was not an owner of MAN when the engines were made. MAN
supplied the engines to Skaugen in 2002-03 and has legal
counter-claims over contracts with Skaugen. VW first acquired a
stake of 22 percent in MAN in 2006.
I.M. Skaugen has decided to publicise the case, filed in a
Singapore court in July, because it sees similarities between
MAN's handling of the ship engine tests under VW ownership and
the German company's response to the biggest scandal in its
78-year history, caused by cheating diesel car emissions tests.
"We have tried to engage MAN for quite some time to sort out
these problems. In 2012 we were promised transparency and we
were promised that they would do whatever they could to settle
the issues," CEO Morits Skaugen told Reuters.
"My goal here is to highlight that the method being applied,
the software, is the same. The purpose seemed to be the same, to
conceal the fact that these engines do not meet the promised
standards, whether it is fuel consumption or emissions."
A VW spokesman contacted by Reuters declined to comment. VW
acquired a controlling 55 percent stake in MAN in 2011, up from
almost 30 it had held since 2007, and now owns 75 percent.
MAN admitted in 2011 that some of its factory tests of
four-stroke marine diesel engines may have been rigged to show
artificially low fuel use. A MAN spokesman said the company has
worked to compensate clients since but has not published a list
of those affected and has been unable to settle with I.M.
Skaugen.
In July 2015, I.M. Skaugen filed a $20 million demand in a
Singapore court for compensation from MAN for the six engines
which it says were underperforming. Skaugen said the company
would revise up the amount to $50 million to reflect new
estimates for fuel and other costs.
"We are just asking for a refund," Skaugen said.
Jan Dietrich Mueller, head of group communications and
marketing at MAN, said in an email to Reuters it "had tried to
amicably settle these issues out of court and had been
negotiating with this customer for several months."
However, talks between MAN and Skaugen have now collapsed.
"The customer (I.M. Skaugen) had cancelled the negotiations
unilaterally," Mueller said. Skaugen says that the two companies
had been near to an overall settlement but that MAN withdrew
support for its chief negotiator, prompting a collapse.
Mueller added that MAN also has "substantial outstanding
claims" against Skaugen linked to "different supply contracts."
He declined to give details but Skaugen said MAN's biggest
demand is for 10.5 million euros ($11.93 million) in damages
from I.M. Skaugen in the Danish Institute of Arbitration for
failure to accept two other engines it had ordered.
Skaugen said it would not have placed the order had it known
about the underperformance of the other four.
In 2013, an Augsburg court fined MAN 8.2 million euros for
violating laws with the misleading test results of dozens of
marine diesel engines, including those sold to Skaugen. Software
in the factory computers allowed displays to show lower fuel
consumption than in reality, the court said.
Mueller said that the company had since overhauled the tests
and done everything possible to settle disputes.
