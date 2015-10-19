(Repeats OCT 17 story, no change to text)
* VW changed cheat software for new engine types - sources
* VW used different defeat devices in Europe, United States
* VW declines to comment, citing ongoing investigations
By Andreas Cremer, Bruce Wallace and Paul Lienert
BERLIN/LOS ANGELES/DETROIT, Oct 17 Volkswagen
made several versions of its "defeat device"
software to rig diesel emissions tests, three people familiar
with the matter told Reuters, potentially suggesting a complex
deception by the German carmaker.
During seven years of self-confessed cheating, Volkswagen
altered its illegal software for four engine types, said the
sources, who include a VW manager with knowledge of the matter
and a U.S. official close to an investigation into the company.
Spokespersons for VW in Europe and the United States
declined to comment on whether it developed multiple defeat
devices, citing ongoing investigations by the company and
authorities in both regions.
Asked about the number of people who might have known about
the cheating, a spokesman at company headquarters in Wolfsburg,
Germany, said: "We are working intensely to investigate who knew
what and when, but it's far too early to tell."
Some industry experts and analysts said several versions of
the defeat device raised the possibility that a range of
employees were involved. Software technicians would have needed
regular funding and knowledge of engine programmes, they said.
The number of people involved is a key issue for investors
because it could affect the size of potential fines and the
extent of management change at the company, said Arndt
Ellinghorst, an analyst at banking advisory firm Evercore ISI.
Brandon Garrett, a corporate crime expert at the University
of Virginia School of Law, said federal prosecution guidelines
would call for the U.S. Justice Department to seek tougher
penalties if numerous senior executives were found to have been
involved in the cheating.
"The more higher-ups that are involved, the more the company
is considered blameworthy and deserving of more serious
punishment," said Garrett.
VW, Europe's biggest carmaker, has been criticised by some
lawmakers and analysts for blaming a small number of individuals
for the banned software installed in up to 11 million vehicles
worldwide, even while investigations continue.
Its U.S. chief, Michael Horn, told U.S. lawmakers earlier
this month that he believed "a couple of software engineers"
were responsible, while a letter dated Oct. 8 from VW to the
European Parliament blamed "the misconduct of a few people."
MANY CHANGES
VW admitted publicly on Sept. 18 to using software that
could tell when a diesel vehicle was being tested and
temporarily lower its toxic emissions to pass U.S. regulations.
The scandal has wiped around a quarter off its stock market
value and forced out its long-time chief executive.
When it started using defeat device software in 2008, VW
installed it with the EA189 diesel engine. The software was
subsequently added to the newer EA288 engine.
"VW would have had to reconfigure the software for each
generation of engines," said the U.S. official close to an
ongoing investigation into VW.
A U.S.-based expert on diesel engines and testing said the
defeat device software also had to be altered when VW changed
the emissions control system in its engines.
In older diesel models, VW used so-called Lean NOx Traps
designed to reduce toxic nitrogen oxides in engine exhaust. From
around 2012, it introduced a more sophisticated and expensive
system called Selective Catalytic Reduction.
VW's Horn told U.S. lawmakers on Oct. 8 that different
software was developed for Europe as well.
"Since the standards are different, my understanding is that
the defeat devices in those (European) cars are as well," he
said, without elaborating.
Horn added VW was withdrawing its application for regulatory
certification of 2016 diesel models because it contained another
software feature that had not been disclosed as required by the
authorities.
