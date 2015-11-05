SEOUL Nov 5 Volkswagen AG's sales in South Korea nearly halved in October from a year earlier after Europe's biggest carmaker admitted to rigging U.S. emissions tests, plunging below the 1,000 vehicle mark for the first time in four years.

The sales collapse for Volkswagen contrasted with a 6 percent rise in sales of imported cars in South Korea in the same period, according to data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association released on Thursday.

The German carmaker sold 947 cars in October, the first full month since the emission scandal broke, the data showed. Most Volkswagen sales in South Korea are diesel vehicles.

Volkswagen admitted in September that it had installed software that can cheat emissions tests on 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide.

The scandal deepened on Tuesday when the company said it had understated fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions of 800,000 cars sold mainly in Europe. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)