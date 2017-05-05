UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WOLFSBURG, Germany May 5 Volkswagen has set itsef fixed targets for raising productivity at its troubled core division through 2020 by pushing cost savings, stemming overseas losses and launching more higher-margin cars.
Volkswagen's namesake VW brand is targeting an operating margin at the upper end of a 2.5 to 3.5 percent range this year, with revenue expected to exceed 2016 levels by around 10 percent, the carmaker said on Friday.
Europe's biggest carmaker said it expects its largest division to continue to improve financially over the course of the year after a strong first quarter, and will increase guidance on key targets if necessary. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources