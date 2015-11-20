UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 20 Volkswagen named Joerg Hofmann, the leader of the IG Metall trade union, and Johan Jaervklo of Scandinavian union IF Metall to its supervisory board as employee representatives.
They will replace former IG Metall boss Berthold Huber and Hartmut Meine, also of IG Metall, the carmaker said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.