STOCKHOLM Jan 12 A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday he had opened a preliminary fraud investigation into Volkswagen regarding the emissions test scandal.

"The National Unit Against Corruption has decided to initiate a preliminary investigation regarding serious fraud and the keeping of false records. The investigation will also address the conditions for the imposition of a corporate fine," the prosecutors office said in a press release. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)