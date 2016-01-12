* Swedish prosecutor starts preliminary investigation
* Volkswagen Sweden says welcomes decision
STOCKHOLM Jan 12 A Swedish prosecutor said on
Tuesday he had opened a preliminary fraud investigation into
Volkswagen over the German carmaker's emissions test
cheating scandal which has affected up to 11 million vehicles
worldwide.
Volkswagen, having admitted to using software to conceal the
level of toxic emissions from some of its diesel vehicles in the
United States, faces billions of dollars in claims from owners
of vehicles with similar software installed around the world.
Sweden's National Unit Against Corruption said the
preliminary investigation was regarding serious fraud and the
keeping of false records.
"The investigation will also address the conditions for the
imposition of a corporate fine," it said in a press release.
A spokesman for Volkswagen in Sweden welcomed the
investigation and denied the Swedish branch of the company was
guilty of the accusations.
A federal judge in California is overseeing more than 500
lawsuits filed against the German automaker over the scandal.
The U.S. Justice Department sued Volkswagen last week under
the Clean Air Act seeking up to $46 billion. The company also
faces investigations by 47 state attorneys general.
