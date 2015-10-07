STOCKHOLM Oct 7 Volkswagen is stopping sales of its Caddy van in Sweden in the wake of the company's scandal over rigged emissions tests, a Volkswagen Group spokesman told newspaper Aftonbladet.

"We will not sell it right now, we took that decision just recently," Marcus Thomasfolk, head of information at Volkswagen Group Sweden said.

Volkswagen Sweden was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)