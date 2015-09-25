ZURICH, Sept 25 Swiss officials rate it as "highly likely" that models of Volkswagen diesel cars implicated in an emissions manipulation scandal were also sold in Switzerland, a federal roads agency spokesman said on Friday.

In addition to Volkswagen vehicles made in Europe, North America-made Volkswagen diesel vehicles were also imported to Switzerland from the United States, the Swiss Federal Roads Office has determined.

The office was still compiling how many VW vehicles in Switzerland may be affected by manipulated emissions. Officials planned to meet on Monday to discuss how to proceed, including what measures to take with potentially affected cars. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)