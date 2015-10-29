ZURICH Oct 29 Around 600 people so far have filed criminal complaints in Switzerland connected to the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal, the Swiss Office of the Attorney General said on Thursday.

It said in a statement the cases filed with seven different cantons would be combined into one investigation led by federal prosecutors to streamline the process.

Volkswagen posted its first quarterly loss in at least 15 years on Wednesday, hit by a 6.7 billion euro ($7.32 billion) charge to cover the cost of rigging diesel emissions tests, and said the final bill was likely to be higher.

($1 = 0.9149 euros)

