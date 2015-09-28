By Ayesha Rascoe and Joel Schectman
WASHINGTON, Sept 28
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Volkswagen's
push to secure tax breaks that kick-started a market for its new
diesel cars could now help U.S. investigators build a case
against the automaker for deceiving the government about their
emissions, lawyers said.
VW was among several automakers that lobbied the
administration of George W. Bush to secure around $50 million in
tax breaks under an incentive program that included the first
wave of VW Jetta TDI drivers in the United States.
Around 39,500 customers bought 2009 year VW vehicles
eligible for the $1,300 rebate, according to the research firm
Autodata Corp.
VW's campaign to get those rebates could open a claim for
civil penalties or criminal charges against the German automaker
or its executives, according to lawyers who are outside both the
developing U.S. investigation and the company's response but
familiar with complex public prosecutions.
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the company had no
immediate comment.
VW said last week that it equipped 11 million of its
vehicles with software that had the effect of causing the diesel
cars to run cleaner during testing by regulators than they did
in actual driving.
U.S. prosecutors would need to show that VW executives
intentionally made fraudulent claims about their cars' emissions
as part of the effort to win the tax break, the lawyers said.
Prosecutors could bring a criminal tax fraud case against VW
and charge executives if authorities are able to show
individuals intended to trick U.S. authorities, said Scott
Michel of law firm Caplin & Drysdale.
U.S authorities also could bring a claim under the False
Claims Act -- a law that prohibits lying to authorities to
obtain a government benefit, said Aaron Katz, an attorney at
Ropes & Gray.
In such a case, authorities could seek to have VW pay back
as much as three times the money received by its customers in
tax incentives, plus $5,000 for each buyer, he said.
A maximum penalty for False Claims Act violations would be
unlikely in a negotiated settlement, Katz said. On the other
hand, those penalties represent only one portion of the charges
prosecutors could pursue against VW for allegedly deceiving the
public and regulators, Katz said.
VW, which has set aside about 6.5 billion euros ($7.3
billion) in the third quarter to cover costs related to the
scandal, is not without potential defenses, other lawyers say.
Environmental law experts say that so-called defeat devices -
software used to override emissions controls - can sometimes be
installed for legitimate purposes.
Automakers sometimes install such devices to allow vehicles
to be tested under differing standards required by overseas
regulators, said Bruce Pasfield, a former environmental
prosecutor, now at the law firm Alston & Bird.
The U.S. Department of Justice has said it is investigating
the emissions-test rigging that VW has admitted to environmental
regulators but has declined to comment further.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which has barred
VW from selling new diesel models in the United States until a
fix has been approved, has said it could impose penalties on the
company of up to $18 billion. In a note issued on Monday,
Bernstein Research analyst Max Warburton said the EPA was likely
to impose a fine of $7 billion in an "absolute worst case."
The DOJ has said the two agencies are working together on
the investigation.
VW said it had installed the rigging software starting in
its 2009 diesel models, which were the cars that qualified for
the new U.S. tax break. It remains unclear who approved the
emissions cheating at VW, or when senior executives became
aware, all key questions for any legal case.
"LEAN BURN"
The Energy Policy Act of 2005, signed by Bush, expanded a
green vehicle tax break to include so-called "lean burn"
vehicles like certain diesels for the first time.
The concession represented the culmination of a years-long
effort to rehabilitate the reputation of diesel-powered cars.
Although diesels represent about half of the European market,
Americans had come to associate them with smog and clunky
acceleration from a failed rollout of such cars in the 1970s and
1980s, according to records and people involved.
As part of its effort to win the tax subsidy, VW took some
of its new "clean diesel" vehicles to Capitol Hill in 2005 to
offer lawmakers test rides.
The pitch by VW and other advocates was that diesel
technology had evolved to the point that cars could meet tough
U.S. emissions standards and contribute to energy savings.
By 2005 the diesel lobby had won over Bush, who said then
that the new technology would allow consumers to travel farther
on each gallon of fuel, "without the smoke and pollution of past
diesel engines."
Four years later, VW had two new models - the Jetta TDI and
the Jetta SportWagen -- that the Internal Revenue Service
certified were eligible for the tax credit.
Congressman Joe Barton, a Texas Republican who played a
major role in getting the Energy Policy Act approved in 2005,
told Reuters that VW should face "severe economic consequences"
if it was found to have deliberately misled authorities.
"We need to look at the tax credits," he told Reuters.
Daimler AG's Mercedes was the only other carmaker
to receive the tax credit. There is no evidence of emissions
cheating beyond VW.
The Diesel Technology Forum, an advocacy group that counts
VW as a member, said the VW case does not discredit the
potential for diesel as a fuel-saving technology.
"The circumstances involving a single manufacturer do not
define an entire technology, or an industry," the group said in
a statement.
