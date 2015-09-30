(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Paul Lienert and Joseph White
DETROIT, Sept 29 Volkswagen AG 's
promise to fix pollution control systems on about 11 million
diesel vehicles will involve changes to software, and possibly
hardware, that could leave owners with cars that deliver
diminished fuel economy and performance or require more
maintenance, experts said Tuesday.
The German automaker's new chief executive, Matthias
Mueller, said Tuesday VW customers would need to have those
diesel cars "refitted." The company did not specify what the
refitting might entail. Some analysts have said the job could
cost more than $6.5 billion.
A former executive of Volkswagen's U.S. operation said
Tuesday the company may be required to change only software, and
not hardware, to bring older diesel models now deemed illegal
into compliance with U.S. emissions standards.
Other experts and U.S. regulators said the German automaker
likely will have to come up with two sets of solutions for two
different emission-control systems installed on 482,000 U.S.
diesel cars from model years 2009-2015.
VW has admitted using software that circumvented U.S. and
California pollution rules by fully activating the exhaust
scrubbing systems only when the car was being put through
precisely prescribed government emissions tests.
VW hasn't said why it used the illegal "defeat device" to
deceive regulators. But the results, at least in the short term,
were beneficial: VW was able to pass laboratory tests that
showed its U.S. diesel cars met the relevant regulations, but
then switched off the emission control devices while driving.
The benefits of switching the pollution control systems off
were different depending on which system the vehicles used,
experts said.
VW initially installed the illegal software, beginning in
late 2008, on 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines
fitted with devices known as "lean NOx traps," designed to
reduce nitrogen oxides in engine exhaust. Nitrogen oxide
emissions have been linked to smog, acid rain and lung cancer.
EPA on September 25 said it would take longer to fix older
VW diesels from model years 2009-2014 that used the lean NOx
traps.
Any device used to control nitrogen oxide emissions
typically "diminishes the performance and fuel economy" of
diesel engines, according to automotive consultant Sandy Munro.
Older VW diesels could be made to function properly with a
software fix, said Marc Trahan, who retired in late 2014 as
executive vice president of group quality after a 35-year career
with VW and its Audi subsidiary. They should not need to have
newer hardware installed, which would take much longer, require
extensive "re-engineering" and be cost-prohibitive, he said.
Beginning in 2012, Volkswagen offered the same 2.0 TDI
engines with a more sophisticated and expensive emissions
control system called Selective Catalytic Reduction. These
systems, which debuted on VW's largest car, the Passat, injected
a liquid urea solution into the exhaust to break down the
nitrogen oxides.
These systems also had software that turned them off during
normal driving, the company has admitted. The consequences of
running the systems all the time will be different for consumers
than the older, NOx traps.
Ideally, the urea solution used to control smog-forming
gases is supposed to be replaced every 10,000 miles, typically
by a dealer, but VW encountered potential problems.
On newer models with the SCR system, Trahan said there were
concerns within the company about the urea consumption being so
great that it would require separate "fill-ups" every 5,000
miles, rather than the desired 10,000-mile intervals that are
typical between engine oil changes.
A software update on the newer diesel models equipped with
SCR devices could lead to "reduced vehicle performance and fuel
economy and increased urea use," said analyst Kevin Riddell of
LMC Automotive. The new software "also will have an impact on
resale value and potential marketability," he said.
(Additional reporting by Joseph White in Detroit. Editing by
Joseph White and John Pickering)