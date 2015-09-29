UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ANKARA, Sept 29 Turkey will revise its vehicle emissions testing methodology if it finds that emissions between idling and moving vehicles vary significantly, an environmental ministry official said on Tuesday.
The official's comments come after Volkswagen's admission that it rigged diesel emissions tests in the United States. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.