By Andreas Cremer and David Morgan
BERLIN/WASHINGTON, Oct 8 Volkswagen's
rigging of diesel emissions tests was not a company
decision but the result of actions by a small number of
engineers, its top U.S. executive said on Thursday.
"To my understanding, this was not a corporate decision;
this was something individuals did," Michael Horn, President and
CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, told a panel of U.S.
lawmakers investigating the German carmaker's wrongdoing.
"I agree it's very hard to believe, and I personally find it
hard to believe," he added.
Almost three weeks after it confessed publicly to cheating
U.S. emissions tests, Europe's largest carmaker is under
pressure to identify those responsible, fix affected vehicles
and clarify exactly how and where the cheating happened.
The biggest business crisis in Volkswagen's 78-year history
has wiped more than a third off its share price, forced out its
long-time chief executive, prompted investigations across the
world and rocked both the car industry and German establishment.
Earlier on Thursday, German prosecutors raided Volkswagen's
headquarters and other offices as part of their investigation
into whether the firm also cheated tests in Europe.
Volkswagen said it was supporting the investigation and had
handed over a "comprehensive" range of documents.
Horn told the House of Representatives Oversight and
Investigations panel that he knew in the spring of 2014 the
company might be breaking U.S. emissions rules, because a study
by West Virginia University had shown some of its diesel
vehicles were emitting toxic emissions on the road far higher
than those permitted by U.S. regulations.
However, he added he did not find out that so-called "defeat
device" software was used to manipulate emissions test results
until "around Sept. 3", when the company admitted its cheating
to U.S. regulators.
"This was a couple of software engineers who put this in for
whatever reason," Horn said, speaking under oath. He did not
give further details, adding investigations were ongoing.
Volkswagen has come under fire on both sides of the Atlantic
for its handling of the crisis, with lawmakers, investors and
customers saying it has been too slow to release information.
Analysts are still unsure how widespread the cheating was.
Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on
Thursday that Volkswagen's manipulation software was switched on
in Europe, citing a company spokesman.
The carmaker has previously said the software could be
installed on up to 11 million vehicles, mostly in Europe, but
that for the majority of them it "does not have any effect".
In a statement on Thursday, Volkswagen said it was still
investigating whether or to what extent the software interfered
illegally with vehicles.
"We are working intensely on technical solutions," a
spokesman said. "For that reason, questions posed at this point
of time are speculative."
IN-HOUSE
Volkswagen has suspended more than 10 senior managers,
including three top engineers, as part of an internal
investigation. It has also hired U.S. law firm Jones Day to
conduct an external inquiry.
But some analysts and investors have questioned whether new
Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and new CEO Matthias Mueller, both
company veterans, will introduce the sweeping changes in
business practices they think are necessary to restore
Volkswagen's reputation.
Some critics are also angry at the company's decision to
blame a small number of as yet unidentified people for the
crisis, while also saying investigations are only getting
started and likely to take months.
"They seem to still be trapped in a bubble and think they
can get away with it and downplay it," Bas Eickhout, a Dutch
Green party member of the European Parliament told Reuters,
referring to a letter dated Oct. 8 from Volkswagen to the
Parliament that blamed "the misconduct of a few people."
Volkswagen, which has grown rapidly to a global business
making vehicles ranging from cheap Seats and MAN trucks to Audi
saloons and Porsche sports cars, is controlled by the
Piech-Porsche clan and also counts its home German region of
Lower Saxony among its main stakeholders.
While it has announced plans in the wake of the crisis to
draw up a new company structure, it is not seeking the help of
outside restructuring experts, a source close to the board said.
"There's a strong tradition to handle such matters
in-house," the source said.
Critics say giving top jobs to company insiders could
complicate the clean-up. For example, it would make it hard for
the supervisory board to take legal action against the
management board because, until he became supervisory board
chairman, Poetsch sat on the management board as finance chief.
The crisis has been a major embarrassment for Germany, which
has for years held up Volkswagen as a model of its engineering
prowess and looks to the car industry as a source of export
income and an employer of more than 750,000 people.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Thursday urged Volkswagen
to be pro-active in addressing its problems, but also said
critics should not overstep the mark.
"There should not be a debate about the automotive industry
or about diesel technology," Gabriel said after attending a
meeting of Volkswagen's world workers council.
Data on Thursday showed German exports plunged in August by
the largest amount since the height of the global financial
crisis in the latest sign that slowing emerging markets are
hurting Europe's largest economy.
European carmakers rely heavily on diesel vehicles, which
account for about a half of new sales in Europe compared with
only a small fraction in the United States and most other
markets.
Diesel cars use less fuel, and emit less carbon, than
similar vehicles with standard gasoline engines, but emit higher
volumes of other gases blamed for lung and heart disease.
Volkswagen has long touted "clean diesel" technology that
benefits from diesel's fuel economy while also meeting strict
standards for emissions of toxins.
Horn said Volkswagen would provide financial help to U.S.
dealers left with stock they are unable to sell.
He also said plans to refit vehicles in the United States
should not affect their fuel-economy, although there might be a
"slight impact" on their performance in terms of top speed.
($1 = 0.8855 euros)
