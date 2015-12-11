FRANKFURT Dec 11 Volkswagen said that group sales fell 2.2 percent last month to 833,700 vehicles, dragged down by the United States, Brazil and Russia, as Europe's biggest carmaker grappled with a scandal over rigged emissions tests.

Over the first 11 months of the year, Volkswagen sold 9.1 million vehicles, down 1.7 percent on the year-earlier period, the Wolfsburg, Germany-based carmaker said in a statement on Friday.

November sales plunged 51 percent in Brazil to 27,500 vehicles, dropped 35 percent in Russia to 15,600 and fell 15 percent in the United States to 45,300, Volkswagen said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)