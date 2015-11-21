FRANKFURT Nov 21 Volkswagen denied
a report on Saturday that its sales have slumped since this
month's admission that it had understated the level of carbon
dioxide emissions for some cars.
German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) had
reported earlier on Saturday that Volkswagen's sales were
declining significantly, citing an unnamed dealer as saying
business was "dead as a doornail".
"We cannot confirm the statement quoted in FAZ," a spokesman
for Volkswagen told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.
"The feedback we are receiving from discussions with
representatives of various dealerships across the country, as
well as the numbers we have, paint a different picture of the
situation in Germany," he added.
VW said on Nov. 3 it had understated the level of CO2
emissions from about 800,000 cars sold mainly in Europe, and
consequently their fuel usage.
That revelation deepened a crisis at Europe's biggest
carmaker which initially centred on software on up to 11 million
diesel vehicles worldwide that VW admitted vastly understated
their actual emissions of smog-causing pollutant nitrogen oxide.
Sales of Volkswagen-branded cars fell 5.3 percent in
October, the first full month after the scandal erupted, a
slightly steeper decline than September's 4 percent drop.
