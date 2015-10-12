* Winterkorn resignations to come within days - Sueddeutsche
* Winterkorn is CEO of VW shareholder Porsche SE
* Sits on supervisory boards of Audi, trucks ops
* Labour leaders pressuring him to step down - source
(Adds sources)
FRANKFURT, Oct 12 Martin Winterkorn, the former
boss of Volkswagen who quit last month, will step
down from his remaining posts related to the company, the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and TV stations NDR and WDR
reported on Monday, without citing sources.
The resignations are expected in the coming days, as soon as
a few remaining formalities have been dealt with, they said.
Winterkorn resigned as CEO of Volkswagen after Europe's
largest carmaker admitted cheating in diesel emissions tests in
the United States, triggering the company's biggest business
scandal in its 78-year history, but he retained a number of key
positions within the Volkswagen group.
He is chief executive of Porsche SE, the
family-owned holding company that controls a majority stake in
Volkswagen, as well as chairman of VW's flagship luxury brand
Audi, trucks division Scania and the group's newly-created Truck
& Bus holding.
Labour leaders have been putting pressure on Winterkorn to
resign from his remaining posts within the group, one person
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The former CEO did not attend a supervisory board meeting at
Audi last week, where deputy board head Berthold Huber stood in
for him as chairman, the person said.
A person close to the German state of Lower Saxony, VW's
second-biggest shareholder, said he could not imagine that
Winterkorn could stay in his various positions at Volkswagen.
Porsche SE said it was unaware of any decisions on the
matter.
Volkswagen declined to comment. It has previously said it
was up to the supervisory boards of the businesses in question
to take any decision about Winterkorn's future involvement.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer;
Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)