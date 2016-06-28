UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall after sharp rise in U.S. stockpiles
* U.S. crude stocks rose by larger-than-expected 6.5 mln barrels
VOLKSWAGEN EXPECTS TO BEGIN U.S. BUYBACKS IN OCTOBER -COURT FILING
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
LONDON, Feb 2 Mining and trading group Glencore's full-year output was in line with target, it said on Thursday, and reiterated its 2017 guidance.