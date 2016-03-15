UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 15 Volkswagen's financial services arm said it had set aside 353 million euros $391 million) in reserves mainly to cover potential declines in residual values on cars in its leasing fleet, in the wake of the diesel emissions cheating scandal.
Of this amount, 286 million euros are earmarked to deal with issues arising from the impact of the scandal, it said on Tuesday.
An additional 96 million euros has been set aside to cover risks to its business in the United States, VW Financial Services said at a news conference.
($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.