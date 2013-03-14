UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 14 German car maker Volkswagen said on Thursday it has a goal to increase group operating profit next year beyond the 11.5 billion euros ($14.89 billion) achieved last year.
The car maker already said on Feb. 22 it aims to match last year's record underlying earnings in 2013. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources