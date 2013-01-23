FRANKFURT Jan 23 Volkswagen will build an extra 2,000 Golf hatchbacks to meet higher than expected demand for the seventh-generation of its flagship compact car, Europe's largest carmaker said on Wednesday.

The company is adding three Saturday early shifts to its main Wolfsburg manufacturing plant to ensure it can fill roughly 100,000 orders from Europe, where the Golf is the best-selling car, according to data from market research group JATO. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)