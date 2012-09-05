BERLIN, Sept 5 Environmental activists from
Greenpeace picketed the flashy premiere of Volkswagen's latest
Golf hatchback in Berlin's New National Gallery late on Tuesday,
accusing the German carmaker of doing too little to reduce fuel
consumption and tarnishing the most important model launch in
the group's calendar.
The seventh-generation of VW's flagship, which
will retain its predecessor's base price of 16,975 euros
($21,300), is the only model the company builds on four
continents and the lynchpin of its strategy of overtaking Toyota
as the largest carmaker in the world.
Greenpeace's German transportation expert Wolfgang Lohbeck
said VW had a unique responsibility since the car sets the
standard for the compact class.
"The Golf is the car that distinguishes the segment it's in
for the next 10 years worldwide and all carmakers benchmark
themselves against it," he told Reuters, as he led a group of
protesters he numbered at about 50.
Lohbeck said VW had the expertise to roll out a car whose
basic version requires far less than its 4.9 litres for 100
kilometres and urged VW to set the 3-litre mark as its target
for the car.
"It's lame, it's disappointing," he complained, referring to
the actual consumption figure. "It doesn't really matter that
Volkswagen may roll out an electric version of the Golf next
year, since it won't comprise the bulk of the volumes - what's
important is the basic petrol version."
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn dismissed the
protest held by a "small band" of demonstrators, arguing the car
was the "right answer for rising fuel prices" thanks to model
derivatives like the upcoming Golf Blue Motion, which consumes
just 3.2 litres of diesel.