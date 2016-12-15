UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 15 German carmaker Volkswagen has taken a stake in Hubject, which develops a standard payment method for electric charging stations, joining fellow carmakers, engineering groups and utilities that prepare for an expected e-car boom.
Hubject, which also counts BMW, Bosch, Daimler, Siemens, EnBW and Innogy among its owners, will also receive a fresh single-digit million euro funding round, co-Chief Executive Thomas Daiber said.
"That way we can better expand our business in the future," he told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources