BEIJING Oct 29 China and Germany signed a framework agreement for strategic cooperation between Volkswagen AG and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , at a ceremony overseen by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China's Premier Li Keqiang.

ICBC is China's largest lender by assets, while Volkswagen boasts the top-selling car brand in China.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)