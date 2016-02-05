BERLIN Feb 5 Volkswagen said it would push back publication of 2015 results and its annual shareholders' meeting as the carmaker continues to grapple with effects of its emissions test-rigging scandal.

Volkswagen (VW) will set new dates for its annual press conference and the shareholders' meeting, originally scheduled for March 10 and April 21, respectively, the carmaker said on Friday.

VW said it expects an operating group result before special items that is "at the level of the prior year within the expected range for fiscal 2015". (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)