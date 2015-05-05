GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
HANOVER, Germany Volkswagen aims to quickly find a successor to Ferdinand Piech who quit as chairman week before last, after 13 years in the position, following a damaging public leadership dispute with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, the CEO said.
"The executive committee and the supervisory board are working hard to swiftly resolve the remaining issues with regard to the composition of the supervisory bodies in the best possible manner," Winterkorn said at the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
Winterkorn, who was backed in the showdown with Piech by VW's works council and stakeholder Lower Saxony, said the group had "clarity" on future strategy despite the turbulences and rushed to thank Piech for his achievements.
"It is good that we have returned to calmer waters," the CEO said. "We can concentrate fully on our business."
Earlier on Tuesday, VW announced the creation of a truck holding to bundle its heavy-duty commercial vehicle brands MAN and Scania.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker abruptly left the U.S. central bank on Tuesday after admitting that a conversation he had with a Wall Street analyst in 2012 may have disclosed confidential information about Fed policy options.
JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co in a deal valued at about $7.5 billion, including debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.