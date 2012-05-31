* 4.3 pct pay rise over 13 months will take effect June 1

* Accord includes provisions to hire 3,000 temporary workers

* "Very good and acceptable compromise" - labour union IG Metall (Adds background and comments from VW, IG Metall)

HANOVER, Germany, May 31 German car maker Volkswagen agreed with the IG Metall union to raise wages for western German workers by 4.3 percent over 13 months, echoing a pay contract signed by the union for the country's industry-wide engineering staff.

The pay rise for 97,000 VW production workers and 5,000 employees at the company's financial services division will take effect June 1, VW said in a statement. The new pay accord also includes provisions to hire 3,000 temporary workers.

"This is a very good and acceptable compromise," IG Metall chief negotiator Hartmut Meine said on Thursday at a press conference in Hanover.

VW's new in-house wage accord, signed after all-night negotiations, reflects a salary agreement reached between IG Metall and employers on May 19 for 3.6 million engineering workers across Germany, affecting staff at companies including Daimler and BMW.

"Workers will earn a decent pay increase," Martin Rosik, VW's chief negotiator said at the press conference.

Yet, the size of the wage increase will not lessen pressure on VW which is facing growing headwinds from volatile financial markets and slowing European economies, he said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)