UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, July 31 German automaker Volkswagen expects operating profit in the second half of 2013 to be on a par with results seen in the first half of the year, finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said.
"It remains quite a challenge to produce the same result as in the first half", Poetsch said on Wednesday during a conference call. "But we think we can continue to perform in that direction."
Europe's largest automaker said late on Tuesday that first-half operating profit was 5.78 billion euros ($7.66 billion), a decline of 11.6 percent from year-ago levels.
VW stood by a goal to match last year's record 11.5 billion-euro operating profit in 2013 and expects underlying earnings next year to exceed the 2012 level, the CFO said. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources