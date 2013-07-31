BERLIN, July 31 German automaker Volkswagen expects operating profit in the second half of 2013 to be on a par with results seen in the first half of the year, finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said.

"It remains quite a challenge to produce the same result as in the first half", Poetsch said on Wednesday during a conference call. "But we think we can continue to perform in that direction."

Europe's largest automaker said late on Tuesday that first-half operating profit was 5.78 billion euros ($7.66 billion), a decline of 11.6 percent from year-ago levels.

VW stood by a goal to match last year's record 11.5 billion-euro operating profit in 2013 and expects underlying earnings next year to exceed the 2012 level, the CFO said. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)