LONDON Dec 15 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has put the brakes on 250 million euros of funding it had approved to help build a new Volkswagen factory in Poland, according to two sources at the development bank.

The project was agreed by the EBRD's board around the middle of the year, but the two officials who spoke to Reuters said the deal had been put on hold in the wake of the carmaker's emissions test cheating scandal.

"It has been frozen," one of the sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said. "At the very least it (loan) is going to have to be repriced, but it could get pulled altogether," he said.

A VW spokesman in Germany said the plant, which will cost a total of 1.1 billion euros ($1.20 billion), had already started being built and would be completed.

The factory, in Wrzenia, to the west of central Poland, it is set to produce up to 100,000 of the firm's new "Crafter" vans a year and employ around 3,000 staff.

VW's chief executive was resigned following the emissions test revelations back in September. Since the start of this year, the VW group's executive board has brought in six new members and senior management had been changed at seven of VW's 12 brands. ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer in Frankfurt. Editing by Jane Merriman)