Sept 25 Shares in German car maker Volkswagen a
(VOWG_p.DE)re attractive for investors with a two- to
three-year investment horizon, Barron's said in its Sept. 26
edition.
Shares in the company have fallen about 30 percent since
late July on fears that its growth would disappear with the
weakness it the global economy and because of delays in the
proposed buy of Porsche Automobil Holding (PSHG_p.DE)
However, prices for Volkswagen's shares are now priced too
low based on projected weakness in the market, with its
price/earnings and price/book value rations below their norms,
Barron's reported.
(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Editing by Diane
Craft)