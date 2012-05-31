FRANKFURT May 31 Volkswagen chief
Martin Winterkorn intends to overhaul the management board to
prepare for 2018, when VW aims to be the world's biggest and
most profitable carmaker, selling more than 10 million vehicles,
sources said on Thursday.
"A massive overhaul is pending," a company source told
Reuters.
Scania chief executive Leif Oestling will be
responsible for the truck division, two sources said, adding
that Karl-Thomas Neumann will be the point person for
Volkswagen's business in China.
Volkswagen's supervisory board will approve the plans on
Friday, the sources said.
Volkswagen declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing
by Will Waterman)