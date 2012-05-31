FRANKFURT May 31 Volkswagen chief Martin Winterkorn intends to overhaul the management board to prepare for 2018, when VW aims to be the world's biggest and most profitable carmaker, selling more than 10 million vehicles, sources said on Thursday.

"A massive overhaul is pending," a company source told Reuters.

Scania chief executive Leif Oestling will be responsible for the truck division, two sources said, adding that Karl-Thomas Neumann will be the point person for Volkswagen's business in China.

Volkswagen's supervisory board will approve the plans on Friday, the sources said.

