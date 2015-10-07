NEW DELHI Oct 7 German carmaker Volkswagen AG's India unit is investigating the Polo hatchback cars it sells in the country over "technical issues", a spokesman of the local unit told Reuters on Wednesday.

The spokesman said the investigation is not related to the diesel emissions scandal over which the company is facing a probe in the United States and Europe.

Volkswagen India, which may issue a recall of the cars if needed once the analysis is finished, has asked dealers to hold off delivery of Polo cars it has already sold to customers, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah, editing by Louise Heavens)