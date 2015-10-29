NEW DELHI Oct 29 German carmaker Volkswagen AG's Indian unit is likely to recall 100,000 cars in the country impacted by the diesel emission scandal, television channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Europe's biggest carmaker has admitted cheating in emissions tests on around 11 million diesel vehicles globally. The scandal has pushed Volkswagen to report its first quarterly loss in at least 15 years, forced out its long-time chief executive and sent shockwaves through the global car industry.

The recall in India, expected to happen before Nov. 8, would mostly affect cars fitted with engines that have been imported and would also include 20,000 diesel vehicles made in the country, the television channel reported.

A Volkswagen India spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)