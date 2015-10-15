BOLOGNA Oct 15 Italian finance police are searching the headquarters of sports car maker Lamborghini, an investigative source said on Thursday, as part of a criminal investigation into alleged commercial fraud by parent company Volkswagen.

German carmaker Volkswagen last month admitted to rigging cars to cheat emissions tests for diesel vehicles.

Prosecutors in Verona ordered the search of Lamborghini's headquarters in Bologna, which was conducted at the same time as a search of the Italian headquarters of Volkswagen, the source said. (Reporting by Valentina Accardo; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Giselda Vagnoni)