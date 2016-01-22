(Refiles to add dropped word in second paragraph)
SEOUL Jan 22 South Korea's antitrust regulator
is probing Volkswagen AG over its advertising claims
on emissions from its cars, an official at the agency told
Reuters on Friday.
The Fair Trade Commission official said a probe is under way
without elaborating. Yonhap News Agency reported earlier that
the FTC is investigating whether the German automaker ran false
ads by claiming its cars met the European Union's strict Euro 5
emissions norms.
A Volkswagen spokeswoman in South Korea said the firm had no
immediate comment.
Since admitting in September that it manipulated emissions
tests on some of its diesel vehicles in the United States,
Volkswagen has been embroiled in a series of investigations and
lawsuits around the world.
Seoul's environment ministry on Tuesday filed a criminal
complaint against the head of Volkswagen and unit Audi's South
Korean arm, claiming that a proposed fix on its
emissions-cheating cars fell short of legal requirements.
Volkswagen and Audi together top imported car sales rankings
in South Korea, Asia's second-largest diesel car market after
India.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)