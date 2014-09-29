DETROIT, Sept 29 The United Auto Workers union
and two top German labor groups have signed a letter of intent
to jointly organize the Volkswagen AG assembly plant
in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a newspaper reported late on Sunday.
UAW Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel told the Chattanooga
Times Free Press that the move was a big step toward creating a
German-style works council at the plant. The UAW had lost a vote
to represent about 1,500 workers there early this year.
The two labor groups are IG Metall, the powerful German
union that represents VW workers in Germany, and the Volkswagen
global works council, which has blue-collar and white-collar
members from the company's plants worldwide.
VW's Chattanooga plant is the only one with no
representation on the global works council.
While the UAW wants to represent the plant's blue-collar
workers, VW's top labor officials want to bring the Chattanooga
plant into its global works council. But such a council cannot
exist unless workers are also represented by a U.S. union, most
labor experts say.
Officials at the UAW, Volkswagen, IG Metall and the global
works council were not immediately available on Monday morning.
"This is unique," Gary Casteel told the Chattanooga
newspaper. "I don't know of any formal agreement between
organizations of this nature."
The letter said the three parties would work for a
definitive agreement on such matters as a joint training
program, internships and communications, the newspaper said.
Details, including a timetable, were not outlined in the
newspaper story.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)