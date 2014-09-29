* IG Metall union, VW works council sign letter with UAW
* Group opposing UAW raps letter as "backroom deal"
* More than half of plant's hourly-paid staff back union
-UAW
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 29 The United Auto Workers union
and two top German labor groups have signed a letter of intent
to jointly organize the Volkswagen AG assembly plant
in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a top UAW official said on Monday.
The "UAW goal (is) to obtain exclusive majority status and
recognition of this by Volkswagen," according to the four-page
letter dated Sept. 9, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
Workers at the Tennessee plant, Volkswagen's only U.S. plant,
voted against UAW representation earlier this year.
The two other labor groups are IG Metall, the powerful union
that represents VW workers in Germany, and the Volkswagen global
works council, which has blue- and white-collar members from the
automaker's plants worldwide.
The letter received its final signature on Friday. It has
been circulating since Sept. 9, the day before the global works
council announced the renewed efforts to back the UAW at
Chattanooga.
The letter was signed by UAW President Dennis Williams; UAW
Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel; Bernd Osterloh, the chairman
of the VW global works council; Frank Patta, its general
secretary, and Detlef Wetzel, the head of IG Metall.
The UAW lost a vote to represent about 1,500 workers at the
Chattanooga plant early this year, an effort that was opposed by
a group called the National Right to Work.
National Right to Work Vice President Patrick Semmens
blasted the latest letter as a "backroom deal" that aims to
negate the worker vote.
"This document is a just a lot of doubletalk to paper over
the fact that Detroit-based UAW officials are colluding with a
German union and works council members to force VW Chattanooga
team members under union control without a secret ballot vote,"
said Semmens in an emailed statement.
The Chattanooga plant is VW's only major factory without
representation on the global works council.
While the UAW wants to represent the plant's blue-collar
workers, VW's top labor officials want to bring the Chattanooga
plant into its global works council. But such a council cannot
exist unless workers are also represented by a U.S. union, most
labor experts say.
The letter said the three parties would work on a joint
communications plan.
The union in July formed UAW Local 42 for the plant's
workers, which will hold elections of officers soon.
The agreement essentially reached on Sept. 9 and signed as a
letter of intent on Sept. 26 is in part an answer to an attempt
to form an anti-UAW union among VW Chattanooga workers, which in
turn was created to counter the formation of Local 42.
News of the signed letter of intent was reported Sunday in
the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
On Monday, Casteel told Reuters the UAW has signed support
from more than half of the 1,500 current Chattanooga hourly paid
workers. But he would not say specifically how many have signed
cards saying they support the UAW.
He also said that Local 42 officers will do most of the
groundwork to get an exclusive bargaining unit, and that the
process would be incremental.
The plant plans to add up to 2,000 hourly workers in
2016.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer in Berlin; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and David Gregorio)